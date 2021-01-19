Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that incumbent President Donald Trump and “other influential people” provoked people to take part in the January 6 Capitol riots, writes TASS…

“The crowd was told a lie,” he stressed.

At the same time, McConnell believes that the inauguration of the elected head of state Joe Biden will be “peaceful and successful.”

Recall that Biden’s inauguration will take place at noon on January 20. In this regard, increased security measures have been introduced in Washington.

Earlier, former Trump National Security Assistant John Bolton called the storming of the Capitol in Washington “a very sad day for America”. In his opinion, his former boss will go down in history as the worst president of the United States.