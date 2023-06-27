Naime had presented a certificate citing depression; CPI president says he will send documents to the Medical Council

The medical board of the Senate concluded that the former Chief of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, was fit to testify at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January. The information was given by the president of the collegiate, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA). On the morning of this Monday (26.jun.2023), Naime presented a medical certificate not to attend the collegiate.

“I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to commit arbitrariness with anyone. As I am not a doctor, I do not understand medicine, I requested that a medical board of the Federal Senate –not a single doctor– carry out the assessment of the deponent”, Maia told reporters. “This board concluded that the deponent was able, that he had no difficulty in giving his statement, as he actually did.”

Naime was examined by the medical board early this Monday afternoon (June 26). He made the appointment for about 40 minutes, starting at 1:30 pm. However, before the end of the exam, he had already defined that he wanted to speak. His testimony began at 2:57 pm, even before the presentation of the Senate medical report. The deposition lasted about 6 hours.

Naime’s certificate mentioned depression and anxiety. Arrested since January, he had already been authorized to remain silent during the hearing by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Court of Justice).

Arthur Maia stated that he will send the documents to the Regional Council of Medicine, since the reports are “diametrically opposite”. For him, the doctor who signed Naime’s certificate needs to explain the different results.

“This CPI will by no means accept –and I am not saying that this is the case– funny medical reports to make our work more difficult”, said the deputy.

The rapporteur of the CPI, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), stated that the case is “very serious”. For her, it is necessary to explain the conditions under which the certificate was given to the former head of the Military Police of the Federal District.

“People cannot think that they can use elements to obstruct the work of the commission, to try, in fact, to embarrass the progress of the work of the CPMI”, he told journalists.