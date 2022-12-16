The Senate released

today

(15) the script for the inauguration of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and vice president, Geraldo Alckmin. The script released by the Senate brings the scheduled times for events within the National Congress. Solemnity is scheduled for the 1st of January at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The Possession Roadmap

will have its first moment at 1:45 pm, in the National Congress.

It is the last time the ceremony will take place on this date. As of 2027, the President of the Republic will take office on January 5.

The departure of Lula and Alckmin

of Congress towards the Planalto Palace is scheduled

to take place at 4:20 pm. The expectation of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, is that the ceremony in the Planalto will take place at sunset, starting at 5 pm. Still according to her, the part of the ceremony expected to take place at Itamaraty should

to have

start at 6:30 pm.

Janja is responsible for organizing the event, including the party that will take place on the lawn of Esplanada dos Ministérios, with concerts by various artists. The performances will take place on two stages, named after Gal Costa and Elza Soares, two icons of Brazilian music who died this year. Among the artists expected for the party are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pablo Vittar.

The public will be able to follow the traditional parade in open car, in which Lula will walk the track in front of the ministries. On the screens, the public will also watch the protocol events, such as the act that makes official the inauguration, in the National Congress, the pronouncement and transmission of the presidential sash.

Check out the script of the inauguration ceremony at the National Congress:

1:45 pm to 2:30 pm – Arrival of the Heads of State and Government. Annex 1 of the Federal Senate.

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm – Arrival of authorities and guests. White Hall.

2:20 pm to 2:30 pm – Arrival of the elected President and Vice-President of the Republic at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília.

2:30 pm – Departure of the procession from the Metropolitan Cathedral towards the National Congress.

2:40 pm – Arrival of the President and Vice-President of the Republic elected at the National Congress with welcome from the Presidents of the National Congress and the Chamber of Deputies.

3:00 pm – Inaugural Ceremony of the President: Opening of the Solemn Session; Execution of the National Anthem; Constitutional Commitment; Reading and signing of the Term of Office for the elected President and Vice-President of the Republic; Statement by the President of the Republic; Statement by the President of the National Congress; and Closing of the Solemn Session.

15:50 – Transfer of the President and Vice-President of the Republic to the Audience Room of the Presidency of the Senate.

4 pm – Departure of the President and Vice-President of the Republic from the Audience Room of the Senate Presidency

towards the outside area of ​​the Palace.

16:05 – Start of the external ceremony of military honors.

16:20 – Departure of the President and Vice-President of the Republic to the Planalto Palace.