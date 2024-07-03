Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 18:39

The Senate rejected, in a symbolic vote, a highlight presented by Senator Cid Gomes (PSB-CE) to the green hydrogen legal framework project. The section highlighted by Cid intended to include in the text a provision that dealt with hydrogen production in Export Processing Zones (ZPEs).

The provision, which had been included by the rapporteur, Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), but was later withdrawn, represented an additional benefit granted to companies located in these EPZs. These companies already have tax benefits such as exemption from IPI, PIS and Cofins when purchasing imported equipment, raw materials and inputs. The item provided that the company could have the same benefit when purchasing energy for hydrogen production, even if the generation is kilometers away.

During the session, the PSB withdrew one of the highlights it had presented, which dealt with tax benefits for hydrogen producers from wind and solar sources.

There are still two more highlights to be voted on: one on the inclusion of the additionality criterion for the production of green hydrogen (obligation that all electrical energy contracted for its production comes from sources added to the system up to 36 months before the law’s effective date) and another on changes in environmental legislation to promote the sustainable development of the energy sector.