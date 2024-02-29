Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/29/2024 – 21:28

Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), rapporteur of the new Electoral Code, said this Thursday, 29, that he presented to party leaders in the Senate three suggestions for proposed amendments to the Constitution (PECs) to end re-election and set the terms in five years, and no longer four, as is currently the case. These three proposals contain differences between them, such as defining whether the municipal and presidential elections will be held in the same year or alternately, as is the case today.

The three proposals must be formalized in the Senate. The one that has the most consensus is the one that should be processed in the House. Senators will continue to have the prerogative of having a “dual term” – that is, if the term is changed to five years, each senator will hold the position for ten years.

The rapporteur must present his opinion on the proposal today or next week. The text brings together all electoral rules in a single law. There are around 150 pages.

There is currently a majority forming in the Senate in favor of ending the instrument of reelection, with the understanding that the proposal – approved in 1997 through a constitutional amendment, which allowed the renewal of the mandate of then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso in 1998 – brought more problems than benefits. This point is one of the few consensuses on the proposal, as there are declared disagreements about the duration of mandates and the possibility of coinciding mandates from all spheres to try to hold just one general election.

As Castro is simultaneously presenting his report for the new Electoral Code, the senator recognizes that there will still be a lot of ground to advance within these discussions. “This is going to be an amendment that will never end”, admitted the senator.

Another problem is the difficulty in discussing any more comprehensive proposal with the 2024 electoral calendar approaching. In a discussion that directly affects the interests of the political class, the tendency is for the debates to be prolonged and, even if they advance, they will need to be endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies. In the case of the Electoral Code, this problem is smaller because the proposal has already passed through the House. Even so, it should only be valid after 2026 and will have to be assessed again by deputies, as Castro made “many changes”.

Ineligibility

Among the points that will be included in the report are changes to the ineligibility and disqualification deadlines (when a politician or public servant needs to leave office before an election). Regarding the legal impediment to contest elections, the senator said he will maintain the Chamber's text and set a single date for the start of the period of ineligibility. It will be on January 1st of the following year. This provision is important because, in cases of conviction for abuse of political and economic power in an election, for example, the period of ineligibility currently applies from the date of the election.

The case of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is an example of this. The eight-year ineligibility applied to Bolsonaro by the Electoral Court comes into effect from the date of the 2022 election (October 2). In 2030, the election is on October 6th (therefore, more than eight years after the start of the ineligibility period).

If the understanding of the Electoral Code proposed by Marcelo Castro was already in effect, the penalty would come into effect from January 1, 2023 – and, therefore, Bolsonaro would also be out of the 2030 election. As the Electoral Code has not yet been approved and there is an understanding in the Courts that tougher rules cannot be retroactive to punish a defendant or convict, even if the project is approved, it would not apply to the former president.

Quarantine

Another point mentioned by Castro that will be in his report is the quarantine for judges, prosecutors, police officers and military personnel to be candidates. These professionals must leave their positions four years in advance, according to Castro. “Judges, prosecutors, police officers, military personnel, do you want to be politicians? Abandon the judiciary, the Public Ministry, the military career, and you will become politicians. Both things don’t work,” said the senator. This rule, however, should only be valid after 2026, stated the proposal's rapporteur.

He said that the function of gathering the candidates' accounts must be returned to the Electoral Court. The text approved by the Chamber gave this task to the Federal Revenue Service. Castro further stated that he will establish new rules for accountability to simplify the process for low-spending candidates. Candidates who have spent less than R$25,000, for example, will have a simplified form to fill out and send to the Electoral Court, as a way of facilitating the process and avoiding high expenses with lawyers and accountants.