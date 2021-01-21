The United States Senate confirmed this Wednesday by 84 votes in favor and 10 against the appointment of Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence, which makes her the first member of the new government of the president, Joe Biden, to have the support from the camera and the first woman to hold that position.

“Avril Haines has been the right choice to fill the position of director of National Intelligence,” remarked the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, who has appreciated the support shown by the Republicans and trusts that the rest of Biden’s proposals are endorsed in the next few days.

“The nation is in crisis and we need President Biden’s team to be in place as quickly as possible,” remarked Schumer, aware that the rest of the confirmations may be delayed, until an agreement is reached with the Republican leader of the Senate , Mitch McConnell, to share control of the camera.

Biden’s proposal to occupy the Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, is expected to be the next to pass the Senate cut, US media advance.

Haines has had the endorsement of all the seats of the Democratic caucus and part and part of the Republican seats, except ten of them, those of the senators for Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn; by Iowa, Joni Ernst; by Utah, Mike Lee; by Kansas Roger Marshall; as well as those of Kentucky, Rand Paul; by Idaho, James Risch; for Tennessee, Bill Hagerty; for Missouri, Josh Hawley; and finally those of the senator for Texas, Ted Cruz; and the one from Indiana, Mike Braun.

“We haven’t talked about him”



The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, participated this Wednesday in her first press conference as a government spokesperson in which she summarized the first decrees that Biden had ratified within hours of assuming office, and in which he has promised a relationship based on “truth” and “transparency” with the media.

When questioned about President Biden’s confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray, Psaki has not been especially clear and has left a response open to interpretation.

“I have not spoken to him specifically about the Director of the FBI, Wray, in the last few days, but I will return to the question if there is anything else to convey,” he replied.

Wray, appointed in 2017 by Donald Trump for a ten-year term, has been widely questioned recently due to the assault on the Capitol on January 6.