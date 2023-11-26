Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 26/11/2023 – 21:25

The Senate prioritized in this year’s voting agenda the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that restricts the monocratic decisions of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) instead of the measure that seeks to limit the participation of active military personnel in politics. After the confrontation with the Supreme Court last week, the senators say that the PEC related to the Armed Forces will gain traction. There are, however, several steps left to be completed.

Authored by the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT), the proposal to prevent active military personnel from participating in elections was presented at the beginning of this year, after the attacks on January 8th. Unlike other projects, the PEC was processed slowly in the House and has not yet been approved. Last Wednesday, the 22nd, the text was scheduled for voting by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), but was postponed due to a request for review (more time for analysis).

The PEC that restricts the powers of ministers was approved by the CCJ at the beginning of October in a vote that lasted 40 seconds. Given the difference in treatment given to the two proposals, the dean of the STF, Gilmar Mendes, mocked the way the Senate has conducted the discussions. He stated in a speech in the Court’s plenary session last Thursday, the 23rd, that Congress chose as a priority to impose limits on magistrates instead of the military.

“The threats that came from sectors of the Armed Forces against this court and against democracy do not deserve a response. Until now, military personnel remain eligible. No solution in this regard. Police officers continue to have a career, get elected, and then return to the force. No response regarding issues that are urgent for democracy. The problem is the STF and its injunctions. Strange priority,” said Mendes.

The rapporteur of the PEC that limits the participation of active military personnel in politics, senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), said he respected the minister’s criticisms, but refuted the speech about the slowness of parliamentarians to vote on the measure. Kajuru told the reporter that it is “better to have harmony and stop this power struggle” and that his report should go to the plenary next Wednesday, the 29th. However, the analysis stage at the CCJ has not yet been completed.

“I just think there needs to be peace between the powers. I don’t see anything radically being beneficial, because one side gets angry with the other. It’s not one side. These are powers and powers cannot hold grudges in the freezer, as Leonel Brizola said. So, the powers need to be together in harmony,” he stated. “I think we need to have a little more patriotism and less ‘interestism’. There is a lot of ‘interestism’. Everyone wants to defend their shirt. Our shirt is just one: Brazil”, he continued.

According to the rapporteur, the final text accommodates different demands related to the participation of active military personnel in politics. One of the excerpts removed from the report was the proposal that prevented officers from taking up positions in ministries and executive departments. The main demand for members of the Armed Forces to retire if they decide to contest elections remains preserved.

“More open to dialogue than I was, impossible. I spoke with all of them, with all sides and the absolute majority agreed with my report. I’m not worried about what A or B thinks. I did my part and the (military) segment is completely in agreement,” said Kajuru.