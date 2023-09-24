The project and the beginning of construction date from the same year, 1963; the inauguration was held 2 years later, in 1965

On August 14, 1963, through resolution 20, the Steering Committee authorized the organization of the Senate’s graphic services. The story of the creation of the sector is told in the 1963 Presidency Report, which explains how Congress organized the printing of proceedings and other documents related to legislative activity before having a sector responsible for the work.

When submitting the vote on the project, the then senator Mem de Sá says that he was convinced by the then president of the House, Auro Moura Andrade, about the importance of having its own printing service, as the Official Press, formerly in charge, was operating above capacity .

“I am impressed by the situation in which the Official Press finds itself, which actually, as far as I know, still continues to operate with efficiency above what could be expected. I worked at a newspaper for around 15 years, and I know that, of all sectors of industrial activity, this is one of the most complex, delicate and laborious. I want to believe, however, that, once a good choice has been made in the direction of the new sector that is opening up in the Senate administration, it will be possible to achieve commendable results worthy of applause”he declared.

Architecture

A Segraf (Secretariat of Publishing and Publications), the Senate’s printing office, is headquartered on Avenida N2, parallel to Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The building’s design is the work of Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012), the Brazilian modernist architect who characterized Brasília’s architectural landscape.

The floor plans with the initials “ON”, which identify the architect, are in the technical drawings collection of the Sinfra (Infrastructure Secretariat) of the Senate. The 3,115 m buildingtwo It was originally designed to receive the printing press. The project and the beginning of construction date from the same year, 1963. The inauguration was held 2 years later, in 1965.

“Its small height and discretion correspond to the intention of maintaining the hierarchy and clarity of the landscape. Note that the building does not compete with the Palace of Congress or even Annex 2 of the Senate, which at that time was already being considered”declared Sinfra’s architect, Juliano de Carvalho.

Since then, specific changes in use have resulted in several transformations. Internally, one of the most significant changes was the creation of the João Emílio Falcão auditorium, with 120 seats.

The painting of the exterior, originally in exposed concrete, and the embankment of the reflecting pool, which existed in front of it, were other significant changes to the original building. Even so, says Juliano, the building has not lost the reinforced concrete and modular structure, characteristic of Niemeyer’s work.

With information from Senate Agency.