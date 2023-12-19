Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/12/2023 – 22:13

To overcome opposition resistance and try to guarantee the approval of the Provisional Measure (MP) for the subsidy, the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), proposed postponing the vote until Wednesday, 20th, and waved the possibility of greater discounts on past debts of large companies – which will be affected by the new rules under discussion.

The text is the main bet of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to increase federal revenue in 2024 and, thus, pursue the goal of zero deficit – seen with skepticism by the financial market. The expectation is to raise an extra R$35.3 billion next year.

This would be done by restricting the use of tax benefits by companies – which will cause them to collect more taxes from the Union. The text determines that incentives granted by States can only be deducted from the federal tax calculation base when they are linked to investments, and not to operating expenses.

Furthermore, it opens up the possibility for companies to split the amounts relating to tax disputes, via the so-called transaction, with discounts on the value of the debt. The current text grants a rebate of up to 80% and payment over the course of one year. The proposal also provides for longer payment terms, but, in these cases, the discount percentage drops.

This retroactivity, however, is harshly criticized by businesspeople and the opposition. One of the arguments is that tax laws are not retroactive to harm the taxpayer, only to benefit them.

One of the possibilities, according to the government leader, would be to approve the MP as it is, so that it does not have to return to the Chamber of Deputies, and then the Planalto would send a new remission Bill, providing for the amnesty of this liability. In other words, a 100% discount.

The senator emphasized, however, that he would still take the issue to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Soon after speaking to the press in the Senate, Wagner went to the Ministry of Finance to discuss the matter.

“One of the problems is the backward charge. It may be that a lot of people take legal action (the theme). So, I will take this to the government. I don’t know if I’m going to bring the solution back,” said Wagner.

Another proposal would be to extend the payment period, in the event of granting an 80% discount, from one to five years. According to the senator, the vote count was tight and, therefore, it was necessary to open this negotiation. “We even had a number (to approve the text in the Senate plenary), but a tight number. As I know how important this Provisional Measure is, I prefer, if possible, not to take this risk,” he stated.

O Estadão/Broadcast found that the advancement of the subsidy MP was also conditioned by Congress leaders to the approval of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024 – which passed in Congress this afternoon. The text foresees a record value for parliamentary amendments (almost R$50 billion) and establishes a payment schedule, which reduces the government's power and expands the autonomy of deputies and senators.

Behind the scenes, parliamentarians linked to the government claimed that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had “kidnapped” the MP from the subsidy, who would only be “released” after the approval of the LDO. This is because the text of the MP, even though it was approved in the Chamber last Friday, the 15th, had not yet reached the Senate – which only happened after the final approval of the LDO.