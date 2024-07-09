Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/09/2024 – 20:44

The Senate’s Regional Development and Tourism Committee postponed the vote on the Bill 775/2022 authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) that guarantees public access and use of Brazilian beaches. The postponement occurred after the committee chairman, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), granted a collective review, at the request of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who is the rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 3/2022the PEC das Praias, which transfers ownership of land on the Brazilian coast, currently under the control of the Union, to states, municipalities and private owners.

Bill 775/2022 amends the National Coastal Management Plan (Law 7,661 of 1988) and the Statute of Cities (Law 10,257 of 2001) to ensure public access to beaches throughout the country, in regions urbanized by the road system or not, except in areas of national security interest or that are part of conservation units, managed by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), linked to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MMA).

Report

Related news:

In Tuesday’s session, the rapporteur for the matter, Senator Janaína Farias (PT-CE), argued that the proposal should establish that condominiums, hotels and resorts should have passages that allow the population free access to the beaches. “We proposed the change in Law 6.766, of 1979, which regulates the subdivision of urban land, to determine that subdivision projects should provide for access points to beaches, the sea, rivers and other bodies of water.”

The rapporteur also proposed that the concept of beach be expanded to include, in addition to strips of sand, gravel and boulders bathed by the sea, those areas located on the banks of lakes and rivers.

Based on the CMA’s considerations, Janaína Farias suggested the inclusion of rules to provide for the transfer of use of federal areas necessary for access to beaches, the sea, rivers and bodies of water in all municipalities that have not yet signed the terms of accession with the federal government. “So as not to harm the right to enjoy public goods by the population of these locations,” she explained.

The parliamentarian read her favorable opinion on the approval of the matter, in the form of a substitute. The text is an alternative to the one approved by the Senate Environment Committee on October 25, 2023. The rapporteur pointed out that the CDR has not yet received amendments to the PL.

After the vote on the new version presented by Janaína Farias, scheduled for next week, the project will be analyzed by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).