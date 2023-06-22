Appreciation was scheduled for June 27; Congressmen want to spend the June festivities in their states

Senators postponed, this Wednesday (21.jun.2023), the appreciation of the names indicated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the board of the Central Bank. Initially scheduled for the 5th (June 27), the sabbatine by Gabriel Galípolo (for the Monetary Policy Board) and Ailton Aquino (Supervision Board) will be held on July 4.

The decision was taken because congressmen want to spend the June festivities in their states. the president of CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs), Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), went so far as to say that the decision was taken due to “appointments of senators in their states next week”but the leader of the government in the Senate, Randolph Rodrigues (no AP-party), made it clear that congressmen want to be in their electoral corrals during the June festivities.

“The assessment of the authorities to the Central Bank was foreseen. But we will measure the pulse to see if it is no longer appropriate to do the sabbatine the following week, a week in which the Chamber should even return to appraise the fiscal rule itself and where we can have a session of the National Congress to appraise PLNs that are pending”Randolfe told reporters before the CAE president announced his decision.

The Chamber had already scheduled a kind of break for deputies next week for the same reason, with less than 1 month left for the start of the parliamentary recess provided for by the Constitution (July 18 to 31).

Influence

The government appointed the then Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, to the position of Director of Monetary Policy, previously held by Bruno Serra Fernandes, on May 8, 2023. Along with him, Ailton Aquino, a career BC servant with more than 25 years at the company, was appointed to replace Paulo Souza on the Supervisory Board.

With that, Lula wants to increase his influence at the top of the monetary authority. The next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting should already have the names indicated by the current government.