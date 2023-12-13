Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 21:33

The Senate plenary has just approved the nomination of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by 47 votes in favor and 31 against. 41 votes were needed for approval.

Earlier, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) nominees for the STF and PGR underwent a hearing lasting more than 10 hours at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), where Dino obtained 17 votes in favor and Paulo Gonet, nominated for PGR, 23. The CCJ is made up of 27 senators.

Dino had a vote close to that of minister André Mendonça, nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro to the STF. The two had 47 votes in favor. Dino had 31 opponents, while Mendonça had 32.

The two are the current Supreme Court ministers with the closest votes in the plenary of the Upper House of Congress. After them, the magistrate who had the lowest vote was Edson Fachin, who received 52 votes in favor.

The Senate plenary is now analyzing the nomination of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Paulo Gonet to command the Attorney General's Office (PGR), who should have a more favorable score than Dino.