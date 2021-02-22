WASHINGTON — President Biden’s nominees to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on March 2.

The confirmation hearing for Rohit Chopra and Gary Gensler, the administration’s picks to lead the CFPB and SEC, respectively, is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be the first nomination hearing under Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Chopra is currently serving as a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission. He was previously an assistant director and student loan ombudsman at the CFPB under former Director Richard Cordray. If confirmed, Chopra will take over for Dave Ueijo, who was named acting director of the CFPB after Trump-appointed Director Kathy Kraninger resigned in January.

Gensler has been leading the Biden transition team’s banking and securities regulator review team. He previously served as the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2009 until 2014.