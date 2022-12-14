(Reuters) -The Senate should confirm the change approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday night to reduce from 36 months to just one month the mandatory quarantine for people linked to the decision-making structure of political parties or electoral campaigns to take office in state-owned companies, sources interviewed by Reuters said on Wednesday.

The proposal was approved by the deputies on the same day that the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced the former senator and former minister Aloizio Mercadante as the future president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in a movement that upset the financial market.

Mercadante is president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, linked to the PT, and actively participated in Lula’s electoral campaign. The change approved in the Chamber, if confirmed in the Senate, will also open the way for the nomination of names with more political characteristics to other state-owned companies, such as Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal and Correios.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that there would already be an informal agreement in the Senate for approval of the change made by the House.

Another source followed in the same vein, noting that “everyone has an interest, everyone has someone to nominate”.

This Wednesday, after participating in the inauguration of Bruno Dantas as president of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), told journalists that he is still defining whether the change in the legislation of the state-owned companies will enter on the agenda of the House session this Wednesday.

Also present at the event in the court of accounts, the leader of the PT in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA), said that this should be decided at a meeting between the leaders of the House this afternoon.

The possibility of a change in the law, paving the way for political appointments in these companies, weighed on financial market indices this week.

The change in the quarantine period was included in a bill that increases from 0.5% to up to 2% of gross operating revenue the limit on advertising expenses with sponsorship by public companies.

In an interview with Reuters during the election campaign, at the end of September, federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), one of those chosen by Lula to bridge the gap with the financial market, said that the PT did not intend to change the Law of State-Owned Companies and that there was no debate about it in the campaign.

“There is no debate on the Lula-Alckmin ticket about changing the State-owned Law. It is not a central issue for us”, said the parliamentarian at the time.

Also during the election period, Lula’s campaign even praised the State-Owned Companies Law, stating that the legislation brought “advances”.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasília and Eduardo Simões in São Paulo. Editing by Alexadre Caverni and Camila Moreira.)