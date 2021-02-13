WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the acquittal of the former US President Donald Trump by the Senate in the impeachment procedure, the Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized his colleagues from the Republicans “January 6th will be a day of shame in the history of the United States The failure to condemn Donald Trump will go down in the history of the United States Senate as a shame, “said Schumer on Saturday, referring to the storm of the Capitol just six weeks ago.

Inciting an attack on the seat of Congress was “the most despicable act a president has ever committed,” said Schumer. And yet the majority of Republicans could not muster the courage to condemn this act. “My fellow Americans, you will remember this day, January 6th, forever. The last terrible legacy of the 45th President of the United States – and undoubtedly our worst.” / Scb / DP / mis