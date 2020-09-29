You are the first woman and the first Communist elected senator in Dordogne since 1948. What does this double first time say about the political landscape in your constituency?

Marie-Claude Varaillas I am indeed the first under the Fifth Republic, the last senator was also a Communist, Jeanne Vigier, between 1946 and 1948. The Dordogne has always voted mainly on the left. What was also historic this time, is that, for the first time, the Socialist Party and the Communist Party found a victorious agreement for the senatorials (the PS Serge Mérillou was also elected senator – Editor’s note). The objective, now, is to renew this alliance to keep the department on the left during the next deadlines.

Only with the PS or with other left forces?

Marie-Claude Varaillas We must enlarge the alliance to all the left forces who want it. If the Greens had not withdrawn in the second round of the senatorial elections, I would not have been elected, for example. In any case, we must move forward together to prepare an alternative for the coming deadlines. Including for 2022, it is being played out now. We can clearly see that Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen want to find themselves again facing each other.

What feedback from the field have you been able to gather from local elected officials during the campaign?

Marie-Claude Varaillas The successive reforms – on large regions, inter-municipal authorities, transfers of competence – have given local elected officials the feeling of being out of the game. They fear that their municipalities will become empty shells. There is, in our rurality, a real feeling of relegation and abandonment. The state, vertical, empties the countryside of its public services. This translates into a rise in extreme voting or abstention. The movement of yellow vests was also a symbol. By organizing the territory around metropolises, we weakened rurality. Near where I live, Bordeaux takes between 20,000 and 30,000 inhabitants per year. In Dordogne, we have a negative natural balance which is barely offset by the migratory balance. Young people are leaving, due to medical desertification, lack of attractiveness.

What are the priorities of your mandate?

Marie-Claude Varaillas I want to say loud and clear that decentralization must not rhyme with less state in the territories. We will be particularly attentive to the famous “3D” law (decentralization, differentiation, deconcentration). I am wary of the word “differentiation”. Our Republic must remain one and indivisible. If it is a question of taking into account the specificity of rural territories, yes. But we must not break the equality between citizens. We must work to improve access to public services and to better distribute the overall funding allocation between the territories.

Is the Senate a counter-power to Emmanuel Macron’s policy?

Marie-Claude Varaillas First of all, the senators control the action of the government, as we have seen with the parliamentary committees on the Benalla affair, on the health crisis… And we can make legislative proposals. It was the CRCE group that proposed an increase in personalized housing assistance, for example. Finally, we bring up what is wrong. I intend to denounce the territorial divide that exists in our country.