Suggestion to analyze CCJ nominees until September, leaving voting in plenary for later, is defeated by 7 votes to 5

Most Senate bench leaders decided to leave the analysis of the 2 names nominated by the president until after the elections. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for vacancies in the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

as showed the Power 360the president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the House, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), was dissatisfied with the recommendation from Judge Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from the TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region), and not from Ney Bello, from the TRF-1, to the STJ.

The other nominee is federal judge Messod Azulay Neto, from the TRF-2.

By 7 votes to 5, Alcolumbre and opposition leaders defeated a suggestion of Nelsinho Translate (PSD-MS), which advocated at least a hearing in the CCJ before the elections. The analysis by the plenary would be left for a later time.

The decision was taken this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) at a meeting of Senate leaders by videoconference, led by the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Appointed by the President of the Republic to higher courts, they are submitted to a hearing in the CCJ before their names are voted on in the plenary of the House, composed of 81 senators.

The official justification for postponing the analysis of Domingues and Azulay Neto is the difficulty of gathering a sufficient number of senators in Brasília so soon after the elections. Officials’ votes are secret and require physical presence in Congress.

Behind the scenes, however, not only Alcolumbre’s dissatisfaction weighs, but also the opposition’s attempt to postpone the hearings to 2023 and give time to, if elected, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) change the two nominations in an eventual new government.

As the score of the small vote at the meeting of leaders showed, the postponement of the hearings of Domingues and Azulay Neto divides opinions about the image of the Senate that the decision passes on to the public.

The president of CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs), Katia Abreu (PP-TO), has already announced that it will put on the agenda of the collegiate the hearings of names indicated for embassies. That could happen as early as next week.

This led to the questioning of some leaders about the difference in functioning between CRE and CCJ, since both require the physical presence of senators to analyze and vote on the appointment of authorities.

The memory of the record delay of 141 days for Alcolumbre to guide the hearing of André Mendonça, the last of the 2 ministers appointed by Bolsonaro to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), is also alive.

Some senators say the wait has eroded the Senate’s image and has not served the goals of Alcolumbre, who preferred other names for the vacancy. The more than 4 months gave Mendonça time to visit practically all the offices of the House and build the score from 47 votes to 32, they add.