Leaders of the largest benches are in favor of the project being discussed in the Chamber; Renan Calheiros criticizes initiative

Leaders of the main benches of the Senate told the Power 360, this Monday (23.May.2022), are in favor of limiting ICMS for fuel, electricity and telecommunications. The idea is that the measure could be prioritized at Casa Alta and be analyzed in the coming weeks. The opposition, however, argues that other solutions should come first.

The bill is under discussion in the Chamber and limits the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) levied on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport to 17%.

The measure was presented to the leaders at lunch with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the last week. The overall impression would have been positive.

The leader of the MDB –the largest bench in the House–, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), told the Power 360 that he is in favor of the measure and that he wants to accelerate it when it reaches the Senate. For him, the feeling is the same among colleagues from other benches.

Nelsinho Translate (PSD-MS), leader of the 2nd largest bench at Casa Alta, said he is in favor of everything “to lower the fuel”.

He declared that the measure could appear on the agenda of the Upper House during the concentrated effort to vote by authorities, when all senators go in person to Brasília. The next period like this will be from May 30th to June 3rd.

Already Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), leader of the 3rd largest bench in the Upper House, said that there is room for voting at this time. For him, setting the ICMS ceiling at 17% is “very reasonable” for the States. He said that, with this, the fiscal war between the governors would also calm down.

critical opposition

The project has been defended by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Must meet the resistance of Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) in the Senate, the deputy’s local political rival. today he tweeted that the deputy wants “pick the wallet” of governors and mayors.

The Senate Minority Leader, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), questions the option of containing the state tax. He states that the main problem is the parity of fuel prices with the international market.

He charged that the project that creates a fuel price stabilization account using Petrobras dividends to the government is stalled in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Prates, it was Arthur Lira’s commitment to vote the bill together with what determined a single ICMS rate for the entire country.

“I’m not in favor of discussing anything new about taxes in the states without first deciding what to do with the other 1472 bill. Once again we are circling the problem, when the problem is the reference price itself”said to Power 360.