Leaders of the acronyms meet at 2 pm to decide on new presidents; CCJ should follow with Davi Alcolumbre (UB-AP)

Senate leaders hope to set out most of the standing committee commands later this week. Leaders of acronyms and blocks were called to a meeting on the afternoon of Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) at the Presidency of the House.

There are 14 fixed collegiate bodies in the House. O Power360 found that the reappointment of the senator is already taken for granted Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) at the head of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee), the most important of the House.

Two other commissions with practically defined names are the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) and the CRE (Committee on Foreign Affairs). The commands must stay with the psd and the MDB.

The CAE will be under the baton of Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO). He was vice chairman of the commission in 2021 and 2022.

CRE, commanded by the Progressives in the last two years, should now stay with the MDB. The strongest name to chair it is the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), which has just assumed the majority leadership.

Here is the complete list of Senate standing committees and their status:

Constitution, Justice and Citizenship: will stay with União Brasil, which will nominate Davi Alcolumbre;

Economic Matters: will stay with the PSD, which should nominate Vanderlan Cardoso;

Social Affairs: should stay with the PT, but the senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) also pleads;

Education, Culture and Sport: MDB and PSB plead;

Environment: interests PSD and PT;

Human Rights and Participatory Legislation: should stay with PT, which would indicate Paulo Paim (PT-RS);

Foreign Affairs and National Defense: should stay with the MDB, which intends to nominate Renan Calheiros;

Infrastructure Services: PL, with Wilder Morais (PL-GO), and União Brasil, with Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS), they want;

Regional Development and Tourism: Undefined;

Agriculture and Agrarian Reform: Undefined; can continue with Thronicke;

Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Informatics: Undefined;

Committee on Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Protection: Undefined;

Public Safety Commission: psd, with Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), and Podemos, with styvenson valentine (We can-RN), plead;

Senate of the Future Commission: can continue with the PSDB.

The permanent committees of the Senate have presidents renewed every 2 years, as well as the Board of Directors.

The collegiates analyze all the projects that pass through the House. They change and refine the texts and then forward the opinions to the plenary vote.

The commissions also monitor the execution of public policies, vote on amendments to the Federal Budget directing funds to specific areas and hold public hearings.

On the agenda of the meeting on Tuesday (28.Feb), there will also be a vote on the MP (Provisional Measure) that reduces the income tax on resources spent to pay for trips abroad. Before the MP, the rate was 25%. If approved, it will drop to 6% by the end of 2024 and rise to 9% in 2027.

The Senate called a session to discuss and vote on the measure at 4 pm, right after the leaders’ meeting. The rapporteur is the senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB).

FEMALE REPRESENTATION

The Senate’s female bench is disappointed since the composition of the Board of Directors due to the absence of women in high-ranking positions. The single slate was agreed with the political group that re-elected Pacheco and had 66 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions. There are male senators from the MDB, União, PT, PDT, PSB and Podemos.

Therefore, there is a movement that is getting stronger to have more women in charge of the permanent commissions. According to Power360 found, there are great chances that the senators Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), Leila Barros (PDT-DF) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) assume the presidency of a collegiate.

Leila moves to command the CAS (Social Affairs Commission), but the PT, for the time being, should have preference for nomination due to the size of its bench.

Thronicke has preference for command of the CI (Infrastructure Services Commission). Depending on the precedence of the 2nd choice of União Brasil, however, it may be nominated for the CRA (Commission on Agriculture and Agrarian Reform) or the CCT (Commission for Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Informatics).

SHORT OPPOSITION

One of the main doubts in the composition of the commissions is the space that will be destined to the minority group, which brings together the opposition parties. The Vanguarda block, formed by the PL, PP, Republicans and Novo, has 23 senators.

It is behind the Democracy blocs (MDB, União Brasil, Podemos, PDT, PSDB and Rede), with 30 senators, and the Democratic Resistance (PSD, PT and PSB), with 28.

The PL, the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro, however, is the 2nd largest in the Senate. Members of the acronym defend respect for proportionality for the distribution of commissions. The criterion was not adopted in the distribution of positions on the Board, and the PL was left without a representative.

Shortly after being re-elected, Pacheco said he defended dialogue with the defeated group that disputed the election. He declared, however, that the Board of Directors should be composed of political indications from the parties that supported his reappointment.

The opposition complied, even if resentful, but expects some space in command of the commissions. Pacheco won 49 of the 81 votes in the Senate and was re-elected for another 2 years as President of the House.

With 32 votes, the former minister Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) came out of the race as leader of the Opposition to the Lula government in the Senate.