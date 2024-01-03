La Russa on the premiership: “Here are the powers the President of the Republic will lose”

Ignatius The Russian addresses the issue very dear to his party: the premiership. A measure defined by the FdI leader: “The mother of all reforms“. The president of the Senate goes into detail and explains what convinces him and what does not about this provision. “The objective that the center-right has set itself – La Russa tells La Stampa – is to avoid government instability, because we need a longer duration of governments, of legislature; the other objective is the respect for the will of the people which has often been missing in recent years. Only 5 items, nothing more. If the premiership does it take away powers from the President of the Republic? No, they're coming only those functions reduced that, by practice and not by the Constitution, the Head of State he had to meritoriously carry out in recent yearswhen parliamentary majorities were lacking”.

“In fact – continues La Russa to La Stampa – when there was one situation with clear majorities, the Head of State has never had to make up for the inadequacy of political forces to keep a legislature alive. When in recent times, however, this hasn't happened, it rightly fell to the Head of State to find solutions to overcome the stalemate“. However, La Russa appreciates that with the premiership there will no longer be any uncertain majorities: “It will be the people who decide the prime minister. And if a majority is missing we would go back to voting. Therefore, no reduction in the President's power, not even those acquired by practice.”

While on the nomination by the Quirinale of senators for lifehe says it is of the only true limit compared to the current powers of the President of the Republic: “But the need arises from the reduction of parliamentarians. The smaller the Parliament, the more important the senators for life are. I had made a bill in the last legislature in which I envisaged that they should not have had the right to vote in motions of confidence or no confidence in the government. So if there was an amendment that instead of abolishing them there reduced to 2, maximum 3, but without the power to vote confidence or no confidence in the government, I would not feel like condemning it. Also for consistency with myself.”

