According to the president of the House, “there are projects, due to their inconsistencies, that face” lack of consensus

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the House will not endorse any project because it is in the interest of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The chief executive seeks re-election and, according to the Research Aggregator of Power 360is behind Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The Senate will not be a mere chancellor of government interests”, declared Pacheco to the portal UOLaccording to a report published on Friday (14.Oct.2022). “And the responsibility is not just the Senate Presidency. There are projects, due to their inconsistencies, that face difficulties due to lack of consensus in Parliament.”

Several topics of interest to Bolsonaro supporters have advanced in the Chamber, but are stalled in the Senate. Among them, the flexibilization of the use of pesticides – the so-called Poison PL– and the regulation of homeschooling (homeschooling).

Deputies aligned with the government criticize Pacheco’s actions on these and other issues. To UOLthe Senate president said that senators who criticize him did not praise him when he moved forward on issues dear to the Bolsonaro government, such as measures to reduce fuel prices and the Auxílio Brasil of R$600.