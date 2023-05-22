Estadão Contenti

05/22/2023 – 2:12 pm

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday, 22, that the House intends to approve the fiscal framework still in this first semester. The matter is being discussed in the Chamber, and the expectation is that the text will be voted on this Wednesday, 24, by the deputies.

“As soon as it arrives from the Chamber, we will take care of being as quick as possible to have, obviously, in this first semester, the fiscal framework delivered by Congress”, estimated Pacheco, in an interview with journalists after participating in a seminar organized by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo to debate the autonomy of the Central Bank.

The president of the Senate did not guarantee that the House will maintain the text approved by the House. “The Chamber, doing its work, it is the role of the Senate to look into the work of the Chamber. If there is a tendency to keep the Chamber or not, this is an assessment that we will make after the Chamber decides what the requirements of the new fiscal framework are”, he pointed out, saying again that he believes in the approval of the matter in the two Legislative Houses.

And he declared: “Soon, we will have a new sustainable tax regime, which will allow for growth in revenue, allow expenses to be sustainable and useful for Brazil to return to growth, to face its social problems.”

Pacheco also said that the tax reform will have priority and will be voted on with a “sense of urgency” in the Senate.

He avoided, however, predicting a timetable for processing the text in the House – the matter is still under discussion in the Chamber, and the expectation is that it will be voted in plenary before the parliamentary recess in July. "Without a doubt, tax reform will be a priority. Reform has always been a priority for the Brazilian Parliament. During my administration, we debated PEC 110 a lot, but there was no necessary support at that time. Today, we see very strong support from the federal government, so there is a much better environment for approving the reform than before ", he evaluated.
























