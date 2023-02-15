Decision of the new Board of Directors of the House also boosts housing assistance and guarantees property to congressman who becomes minister

One week after the reappointment of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to the presidency of the Senate, the new Steering Committee of the House increased the indemnity budget known as “parliamentary quota”.

It also gave each senator 4 extra round-trip airline tickets to Brasília, authorized the use of the quota to boost housing assistance and guaranteed functional properties in the House for members who took over ministries.

All decisions were published in the Senate’s administrative bulletin last Friday (10.Feb.2023). Here’s the full (421 KB).

Pacheco is the chairman of the Board of Directors. Here are the other members:

The increase in Ceaps (Qota for the Exercise of Parliamentary Activity by Senators) was staggered: they are 6% in 2023, 6% in 2024 and 6.13% in 2025.

The value of the quota varies according to the federation unit represented by the senator. The lowest are those of Goiás Federal District (R$ 22,307.91). The highest, from Amazonas (R$ 46,933.20).

In the same bulletin, the 1st secretary, Rogério Carvalho, authorized the use of the indemnity fund to boost the housing allowance by up to R$ 3,500 per month.

The benefit serves to pay hotel or rent expenses in Brasilia. It’s R$ 5,500 monthly. With the “complementation”, can reach BRL 9,000.

Currently, only 3 senators receive housing assistance: the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA); Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT); and the 2nd secretary of the Steering Committee, Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA).

Permission for senators who assume the position of Ministers of State to maintain functional Senate buildings benefited Ministers of Education, Camilo Santana (PT-CE); of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro (PSD-MT); of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA); and Transport, Renan Filho (MDB-AL).

In a note, the press office of the Senate said that the increase in indemnity funds followed the same rates applied to the readjustment of civil servants in the Legislative, of 18.3%.

“To get an idea of ​​this gap, the IPCA [Índice de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo] accumulated over the last 10 years is at 77%”, he added.

The Senate press office also said that every senator has the right to occupy functional properties in Brasilia.

“As these units belong to the Union, licensed parliamentarians to assume positions of ministers of state in the federal government have the prerogative to remain in their respective units, since, even licensed, they maintain their parliamentary mandates”, he added.