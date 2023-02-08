Commission prepared report with measures such as, for example, restrictions on the use of facial recognition

At a time when the world is debating the risks of AI (artificial intelligence) systems, the Senate has a proposal in hand to regulate the sector in Brazil. A commission of legal professionals delivered a report to the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco, in December 2022.

The commission, chaired by Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, was installed in March 2022 to propose changes to the bills 5,051/2019, 21/2020It is 872/2021. They aim to determine principles, rules, guidelines and fundamentals to regulate the development and application of AI in Brazil.

There were almost 240 days of work that resulted in the presentation of the document with more than 900 pages to be analyzed by the senators. Here’s the full of the report (5 MB).

The 18 members of the collegiate promoted meetings, seminars and public hearings divided by thematic axes, with the participation of specialists and national and international representatives to deepen the theme.

Cueva declared that the substitute submitted to the Senate constitutes “an embryo of regulation” of artificial intelligence in Brazil.

“Today we have a very complete map of what is thought about the subject in the world and in Brazil. The work is a mirror of what is expected from the regulation of artificial intelligence, we all hope we have not made a mistake, neither too much nor too little. The political and technical choices that were made are all spelled out in the report.”, he said the chairman of the commission.

Among the points analyzed is the adoption of restrictions on the use of cameras for facial recognition of people circulating on the streets, even by public security departments.

Members identified degrees of risk to AI systems. They also recommended that operators and suppliers be responsible for damage caused by high-risk systems – such as automated cars – or excessive risk – such as surveillance cameras.

The report also talks about transparency issues. Companies using AI systems classified as high risk should have ways to record the functioning of these systems.

There is also a recommendation to veto the “social ranking” system, as done in China. Under the system, each citizen receives points according to their online behavior. The ranking is used, for example, in accessing goods and services and public policies.

“Following the logic of proportional dosage of regulatory intervention to the negative externalities of an artificial intelligence system, the so-called hypotheses of excessive risks are also listed”, reads the report. “That is, situations in which the use of technology is prohibited because non-negotiable rights are at stake, as is the case of inducing behavior that is harmful to safety and physical integrity and, in a broader sense, harmful to self-determination.”