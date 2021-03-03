The Chamber of Deputies, during the vote on the energy initiative. Chamber of Deputies / EFE / Chamber of Deputies

The Mexican Congress has practically buried one of the insignia of the previous administration, the energy reform of Enrique Peña Nieto. The Senate has approved this Tuesday in general, by 68 votes in favor and 58 against, to modify several articles of the Electricity Industry Law. The new model, sponsored by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, seeks to prioritize the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) over private plants, many of them renewable. Morena, the president’s party, has insisted on the need to strengthen the parastatal electricity company, while the opposition has highlighted the brake that this will mean for the development of wind and photovoltaic. The rule has yet to be promulgated by the Executive to go into effect.

The controversy raised by the amendments to the law has been reflected in a very divided vote: Morena and the Labor Party, with the exception of two senators, in favor; PRI, PAN, PRD, the Green Party and the Citizen Movement, against. During a debate that lasted more than four hours, the former have highlighted the need to “rescue” the CFE, in speeches drenched in nationalism and abundant accusations of corruption against the previous government and the companies in the sector. For Senator Ana Lilia Rivera, from Morena, the old model “unduly privileges its competitors [de la CFE] thanks to unfair practices ”. The new one seeks to “regain the resources of our country”, he assured.

On the other side of the chamber, the opposition has warned that the legal change will curb private investment in renewable energy and has indicated that it is unconstitutional. “What it raises is a panorama of higher energy costs, of non-compliance with international treaties,” said Senator Julen Rementería, from Acción Nacional. “It will surely be fought in court and it will lose. In practice, the main competitors will go away [de la CFE]”.

The preferred initiative, sent by the president in early February, crossed the legislature at a gallop. In the Chamber of Deputies, an open parliament with members of civil society was organized, discussed in commissions and voted on last week. All in just one month. In the Senate it was even faster. The parliamentary majority led by Morena refused to organize a forum, as the lower house had done, and the initiative went directly to the Energy, Environment and Legislative Studies commissions, where it was voted on Monday, and then to the plenary session. He had three weeks left.

The reform represents a swerve in the country’s energy policy. The previous legal framework, a product of the liberalization of the sector promoted by Peña Nieto, established the principle of economic dispatch, whereby the cheapest plants, generally renewable plants in private hands, were the first to upload electricity to the grid. . The new law ends this order of preference based on generation costs and gives priority to CFE plants, whether or not they are clean energy plants. In this way, public thermal power plants that run on fuel oil, a polluting derivative of oil, pass over the photovoltaic or private wind farms.

It is not the only controversial point. The modifications eliminate the obligation to hold auctions, a mechanism by which the CFE contracted energy at a low price and which served as a lever for the development of the renewable sector in the country, and they open the door to review contracts already signed. Self-supply permits, widely used by companies to supply electricity from private sources, may be revoked in the event of “fraud of the law.” The same occurs with the CFE’s old contracts with Independent Energy Producers (PIEs), whose profitability and legality will be reviewed. The vagueness of these clauses allows great discretion, fears the private sector.

The future of the new energy framework, even after its approval, is uncertain. The opposition parties have already threatened to file a constitutionality action before the Supreme Court. The Federal Economic Competition Commission, an autonomous body that also has the power to appeal to the highest court, warned two weeks ago that the reform violates the principle of free competition in the Constitution and recommended that Congress not approve it.

