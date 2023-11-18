Extraordinary Secretary for Reform gave the statement to “CNN Brasil”; for him, municipalities also became more autonomous

The extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy, stated that the senators approved a text that gives more autonomy to states and municipalities, in relation to the project that had been approved by deputies.

For the secretary, the Management Committee, which replaced the Federative Council, will not take away autonomy from the federative entities. The statements were made in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“The Management Committee does not take away autonomy from entities. States and municipalities will have autonomy to set tax rates, supervise, defend their interests through prosecutors, and will have autonomy in administrative management through the Committee. I even think that the Senate’s text brings more autonomy to entities than the Chamber’s”he declared.

According to the text approved by the Senate, States and municipalities will be able to define ways to delegate or share competencies, and the Steering Committee will be responsible for coordinating administrative activities.

Asked about the possibility of slicing the reform, Apply said that this will depend on a discussion within Congress.

“I think it is important that it is done in a coordinated way by the Chamber and the Senate. From a technical point of view, there are issues that are clearly structural, definition of the dual VAT model, full non-cumulativeness, taxation at destination”he stated.

And he continued: “The problem is: what is structural and accessory from a political point of view is not the same on the technical side. What is technically accessory may have been politically fundamental to the process.”

Regarding the exceptions in the text, the secretary once again stated that they are the political price of the negotiations. “Everyone knows that the Ministry of Finance would like there to be fewer exceptions in the text. Ideally, there would be no or very few exceptions. This was the political cost of approving the reform”he said.

In Appy’s assessment, the eventual approval of the PL (bill) for offshore companies and exclusive funds is also a sign of Income Tax reform, which should be discussed next year in Congress.

“This signal from the National Congress, that it is willing to discuss income taxation issues, even if this in some cases does not please those benefiting from the current distortions, is positive for what will come, for the rest of the discussion on the reform of the Income Tax Income“, he argued.