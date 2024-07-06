Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 10:08

The Senate Ethics Committee will resume activities next Wednesday, the 10th, after a full year without sessions. The meeting should analyze representations against Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) and even the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), among others.

The next meeting must analyze at least 19 representations, including 10 parliamentarians. In the last four years, the board has only met on March 28 and June 14, 2023.

The chairman of the committee, Jayme Campos (União-MT), should decide to file complaints whose rapporteurs considered them unfounded. The entry of new members should also be discussed.