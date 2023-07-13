Approved project amends the CLT and extends to members of any religious denominations; text goes to sanction

The Senate approved this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) a bill that prohibits employment or work relationships between religious leaders and institutions of any denomination. Here’s the full (359 KB).

The approved proposal, by the rapporteur of the Social Affairs Committee, Zenaide Maia (PSD-RN), prevents the working relationship between religious leaders and institutions of any doctrine, even if the person is partially or fully dedicated to the activities of the entity or institutions.

Here are the approved changes that modify article 442 of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws):

“§ 2 There is no employment relationship between religious entities of any denomination or nature and vocational education institutions with a minister of religious confession, members of an institute of consecrated life, congregation or religious order, or any others who are equivalent to them, even if they dedicate themselves partially or fully to activities related to the administration of the entity or institution to which they are linked or are undergoing education or training.

§ 3 The provisions of § 2 do not apply in case of distortion of the religious and voluntary purpose.”

Initially, the PL 1,096/2019 authored by deputy Vinícius Carvalho (Republicanos-SP) prohibited the employment relationship between religious of Christian denominations, such as Catholicism and Protestantism.

In other words, labor ties with religious institutions were prohibited with leaders such as ministers, pastors, elders, bishops, nuns, priests, evangelists, deacons, elders and priests.

The proposal approved on this 4th (12.jul) was more comprehensive so that other denominations were also included. The text goes to sanction.