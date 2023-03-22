Collegiate has 30 members, 15 members and 15 substitutes appointed by the parties

The Senate approved on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) the names of the congressmen who will be part of the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the House for the next 2 years. The nominations were made by the leaders of the party blocks.

The board has 15 members and 15 substitutes. Two replacements are still vacant. Read the approved names:

Members of the Ethics Council

Ethics Council alternates

O Ethics Council Its attribution is to observe the prescriptions of the Federal Constitution, the Internal Regulations and the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Senate.

Acts to preserve the dignity of the mandate. To this end, it receives and analyzes representations and complaints made against senators, which may result in disciplinary measures such as warnings, verbal or written censure, temporary loss of office and loss of mandate. The body was created by Resolution No. 20 of 1993the same institution that instituted the House’s Code of Ethics.

The collegiate stopped working in September 2019. In the last legislature, it met only once, to elect the president, Jayme Campos (União Brasil-MT), and the deputy, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).

With information from Senate Agency.