Elections, the table with the distribution of seats in Palazzo Madama

The electoral law with which we will vote on 25 September, the Rosatellum, is very particular and few know that the way in which parliamentarians are elected is different between House and Senate. In Montecitorio, the distribution of seats is national and therefore the rule is that of a 3% barrier, as is well known. At Palazzo Madama, senators are elected on a regional basis. But since the number of inhabitants for each single region is profoundly different, the thresholds for electing senators also change.

These are the so-called “implied thresholds“which are even higher after the cut of the parliamentarians, today 200 in the Senate. In Lombardy, 31 senators of which 11 in the majority and 20 in the proportional, 3.6% is enough to elect a senator being the most populous region. second place Lazio, where it serves at least 5.8%. Then on equal merit Campania and Veneto with 6.3%. In Sicily it takes 6.8% to elect a senator in the proportional 7.5% and 8.3% in Tuscany. As can be seen in the table published by Affaritaliani.it, in the smaller regions the implicit thresholds are very high in the Senate, always proportional of course. 18.8% in Sardinia, in the Marche and Friuli Venezia Giulia and even 25% in Umbria and Basilicata.

Then there are the Very small regions, in terms of inhabitants clearly, where only one senator is elected, such as Molise, Valle d’Aosta and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. As a result of the explicit thresholds, the minor parties – from the Verdi-Sinistra and Calenda-Renzi bicycles to Italexit, PiùEuropa and in some ways also Forza Italia and Movimento 5 Stelle, will almost certainly not have elected in the proportional to the Senate in regions with fewer inhabitants . In those cases, the Pd, the Brothers of Italy and at least the Northern League will share the cake.

HERE IS THE SENATE TABLE WITH THE POSSIBLE CALCULATION OF THE SO-CALLED “IMPLIED THRESHOLDS”

