Senator elected by the PL will have support from Bolsonaro allies; the current president of Casa Alta is in agreement with the PT

The senator elected by the PL of Rio Grande do Norte, Rogerio Marinho, should launch his candidacy for President of the Senate on Wednesday (7.Dec.2022). Former Minister of Regional Development in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the future congressman will have the support of all the allies of the current head of the Executive.

Marinho’s opponent –and, for now, the only one– will be the current president of the Casa Alta, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The miner is in agreement with the PT and supporters of the future government. Its main electoral supporter is the former president of the Senate Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), who plans to return to the post in 2025.

HOW DO YOU VOTE, SENATOR?

O Power360 found that at the turn of 2022 to 2023 there will be about 30 votes in favor of each of the candidates. The Senate has 81 senators. It is necessary to have at least 41 supporters to be elected.

REINFORCED PL

The PL will have the largest bench in the Senate from February 1, 2023, when the new Legislature begins. Will have 14 of 81 chairs🇧🇷 The number, however, can still grow, with the entry of Chico Rodrigues (União Brasil-RR) in the caption of Valdemar Costa Neto🇧🇷

ANALYSIS

THE The real battle is in the Senate. At Chamber of Deputiesthe scenario is pacified with the possible re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), so far without any viable opponent. Although Lira does not intend to behave belligerently against the future Lula government, it is obviously not a “root ally”. The fact is that the game is played there.

The counterpoint to the Lula Planalto Palace and the anti-Bolsonaro Federal Supreme Court was quiet until now in the Senate🇧🇷 The President of Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco, acts as a brake on Bolsonarist pretensions in the House. It serves as a buffer against criticism of the STF. But Pacheco’s reappointment will not go as smooth as imagined.

The launch of Rogério Marinho’s candidacy should have the support of 25 senators (the sum of the PL, PP, Republicans and PSC benches). By the end of 2022, this group hopes to expand support to 30, which seems feasible.

It will be up to Lula, at the Planalto Palace from January 1st, to supply the means for Pacheco and Davi Alcolumbre to camber votes and thus ensure the re-election of the current president.

It will not be a trivial task for Lulism, but neither is it impossible. Whoever is in charge always plays with white. Lula will have to use all his energies to guarantee Pacheco another 2 years as head of the Senate. It will be tragic for the new president to have Arthur Lira and Rogério Marinho in charge of the two Houses of Congress.

All things considered, the scenario is more in trouble than it seemed for Lula in Congress. The game is just beginning and the president-elect will have to work hard to maintain his strategic advantage in the Senate.