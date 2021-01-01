Only a few days left until the decisive Senate election in Georgia. The atmosphere is tense. Surprisingly, David Perdue has to be quarantined. Meanwhile, Kelly Loeffler is handing out.

A lot is going on in the US on January 5th: It decides who has the majority in the influential US Senate gets.

gets. The Republican senators are going to the runoff election David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against their challengers, the Democrats Jon Osoff and Raphael Warnock .

and against their challengers, the Democrats and . But in the crucial remaining days, the mood seems very tense.

Atlanta / Valdosta / Georgia – Deciding how strong the Democrat Joe Biden * in the next four years the US politics will shape, it falls in Georgia. In the Senate election on January 5th it’s about everything. The two Republican candidates sit down Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue through, so has the Republican Party the majority in US Senate. And so can the political agenda of the chosen Massively restrict US presidents. The Democrats’ challengers win John Osoff and Raphael Warnock, there is a stalemate in the Senate. In the event of a tie, sovereignty rests with the Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris *. The Democrats would then have both im House of Representatives * as well as the majority in the Senate. Surveys show that the Senate race could well end up close.

Statement from our campaign: pic.twitter.com/3U3TJ9Va9l – David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 31, 2020

In the midst of the tense situation, the following message explodes: The Republican Senator David Perdue had to go into quarantine. His campaign team announced on Thursday that he had made contact with the Coronavirus * infected person. Although Perdue and his wife had tested negative, they were in isolation as a precaution. A forced break for his election campaign – and that just before the Runoff election in Georgia *. As the Washington Post reported, had Perdue several last minute appointments planned. Before the quarantine measure, he visited several election campaign dates where the distance rules were not observed, for example at Trumps Appearance in Valdosta. Unlike many others wear Perdue but mouth and nose protection at such events.

Senate election in Georgia: Republicans against Democrats – It’s about the majority in the US Senate

But also with the senator Kelly Loeffler there is currently a vortex. The Republican and the Democrat Jon Osoff recently pelted each other with dirt in the arena. And that although the two do not compete against each other. After Osoff claimed she had contact with a former Ku Klux Klan member, Loeffler called him a “pathological liar”. Such incidents also show that the mood is tense on both sides. “Kelly Loeffler fought with a Klansman, ”Osoff told Fox News. After this a selfie with a former White Supremacy supporter and former Ku Klux Klan member made. However, the CNN fact check reports that Loeffler did not know who the man was. Politicians often took photos with people they did not know at election campaign events.

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! So, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr – Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

Kelly Loeffler and Jon Osoff are pitching against each other – David Perdue is in corona quarantine

But also Kelly Loeffler then proved that she can deal properly. “Everyone out Georgia* know, that Jon Ossoff is a pathological liar. And he’s a trust fund socialist who except by the Chinese Communist Party never had a job. “Then Loeffler turned to their direct challenger, Raphael Warnock and also settled with him: “He stands up for Raphael Warnock one who has a past of child abuse and domestic violence and Jeremiah Wright, Karl Marx, Fidel Castro, James Cone and Louis Farrakhan. He attacked our police, our military. He has Israel, attacked small businesses and every single person in Georgia. “Loeffler, she apparently took the communism slingshot properly. What she is referring to in her allegations is a previous investigation against Warnock, which has been dropped.

ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist American Patriots USA. In 1993, Doles nearly beat a Black man to death. In 2017, he marched in Charlottesville. This is who @KLoeffler is proudly appealing to. pic.twitter.com/4YZcvL05rf – Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) December 13, 2020

Your friendly side gets in return Donald Trump Jr.., the son of the departing US President Donald Trump * to feel. Took place on his birthday Loeffler warm words on twitter for him and thanked him for his support. In doing so, she was certain of victory.

Wishing a happy birthday to @DonaldJTrumpJr! It’s an honor to have your strong support and thank you for all that you and your family are doing to #MAGA and help us WIN on Jan 5th! 🇺🇸 – Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 1, 2021

On Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 David Perdue against his democratic challenger Jon Osoff at. His party colleague Kelly Loeffler must deal with the Democrats Raphael Warnock measure up. If even one of the two Republican senators wins the race, the majority of the US Senate * at the “Grand Old Party”. (aka) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

More absurd scenes: a few days before the decisive Senate election in Georgia, the situation comes to a head. The Republican Lin Wood is still calling for a boycott * – and is thus encountering resistance even from his idol.

