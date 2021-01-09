The black Democrat Raphael Warnock takes a seat in the Senate. This triggers a wave of malice in social networks. The target: Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell.

In the duels for the remaining two Senate seats of the state of Georgia, a first winner has been determined: The Black Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Should the republican lose both seats in the Senate, the balance of power shifts dramatically in favor of the Democratic Party.

lose both seats in the Senate, the balance of power shifts dramatically in favor of the Democratic Party. Twitter users are already saying goodbye to the Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And especially thank one woman: Stacey Abrams.

Washington – “Bye, Mitch,” it echoes through social media. “Bye, Mitch”, since then it has been clear that the black pastor Raphael Warnock the race for the Senate seat in Georgia has made. “Bye Mitch” for those who are new to the US Congress to wish. Should be the second Senate seat of the state Jon Ossoff go, the balance of power in the powerful Senate is clear. A stalemate – with a decision-making sovereignty with the Vice President Kamala Harris.

A full broadside for whoever the exclamations are directed at on Twitter: Den Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell. A political heavyweight who is often referred to as the most powerful Republican and already under Barack Obama Reforms in the Senate blocked. Joe Bidens If the Republicans retain a majority, he could thus complicate the political agenda.

GA senators walking toward the senate like #ByeMitch pic.twitter.com/hGLvDYVTl1 – Jacques Riposté 🍥 (@TruntBuster) January 6, 2021

Senate election in Georgia: Black Democrat Warnock prevails – thanks to his mother

With Raphael Warnock Meanwhile, the first black democrat elected by a southern state moves into the country US Senate. The New York Times describes this event as a “groundbreaking breakthrough”. In his emotional address he addressed his mother with thanks in his typical pastoral style: “The 82-year-old hands, who used to pick someone else’s cotton, voted and chose their youngest son as United States Senator. ”

This saying makes it clear how special and crucial his choice is to the Afro-American population. So the analysis platform showed before “Georgia Votes” a high turnout of the black community. Mitch McConnell do that Senate race in Georgia his role as Majority leader disputed. What numerous Twitter users apparently full of glee under the trend hashtag “ByeMitch” want to remember.

Audra, we did our part. You especially. I love that you’re saying it out loud, and I could watch that turtle fall off the edge all night long! #ByeMcConnell #ByeMitch and also #ByeDon https://t.co/fbAVfeZpvY – Dr. Maya MD, PhD #stayhome and #wearamask (@drdrmaya) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams: The black politician is considered particularly powerful – and helped Biden win in Gerogia

One woman in particular is currently the focus of attention. The black democrat Stacey Abrams. Once she was the first to introduce herself Black governor for the state of Georgia up and down. She is the former Opposition leader of the Democrats in House of Representatives of Georgia. And played a key role in ensuring that the so-called peach state is among the US elections 2020 colored blue. Democratically.

Surname Stacey Yvonne Abrams (Democrat) birthday December 9, 1973, Madison, Wisconsin job Former opposition leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, holds a Political Science degree from the University of Texas, and holds a law degree from Yale family Six siblings Books Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America; Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change; she published love novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery

The organization she founded in 2018 “Fair Fight” fights against a phenomenon that is still widespread in the USA: the lack of access of some milieus to voting. This mainly affects the black population and low-income people. She advocated the registration of large numbers of people for the elections. So she sowed the ground for the Bidens win in Georgia and is considered one of the most powerful politicians in the United States – without an office of his own. A Twitter user comments on the development of the Senate election in Georgia with a Game of Thrones reference: “Stacey Abrams: ‘Tell Mitch I want him to know it was me.'”

Stacey Abrams: “Tell Mitch, I want him to know it was me”.#ByeMitch #GASen pic.twitter.com/YxnpwMYjaE – hi it’s me Dino (@DinoGalinovic) January 6, 2021

As the New York Times writes, it is to be expected that Abrams will again be a candidate for the Georgia Governor’s Office occurs. But for numerous Twitter users, it has already saved their year 2021. So one writes: “Thank you, Stacey Abrams! 2021 is already looking wonderful! “And another commented euphorically:”Stacey Abrams Earns a sandwich, a sonic slush a day, a school, a city, all of which have to be named after her. “ (aka)

The US Congress will certify the election result next Wednesday. All eyes are currently on US Vice President Mike Pence, who is to announce the election winner.

