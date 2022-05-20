Due to the normal course of projects, a measure approved by the Chamber would have to go through the Senate Education Committee

The chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said this Friday (May 20, 2022) that authorizing home education is a setback. he criticized in your account on Twitter the project of homeschooling approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday (May 19), and which now goes to the Senate.

“Allowing homeschooling is an unprecedented setback. As chairman of the Education Committee, I will fight for this bill not to pass the Senate. We need investments and advances in Brazilian education. The bill approved in the Chamber has our total disapproval”wrote.

According to the normal course of projects in the Senate, the measure must go through the sectoral committee to which it relates. In that case, the proposal will have to be analyzed by Castro’s collegiate, who said he will campaign against the changes.

The bill changes the Law No. 9394 of 1996, which establishes the guidelines and bases of national education and allows homeschooling.

THE homeschooling is an agenda defended by politicians who want greater “freedom” in the teaching model. For allies of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), parents should have the right to choose how to educate their children. On the other hand, opponents claim that the proposal brings pedagogical and social harm to students.

The organization Todos pela Educação criticized the homeschooling and called the measure “mistaken” and “out of time”being against “any incentive” related to practice. According to the entity, the issue has been advancing in the Chamber of Deputies and was on the priority agenda of the president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2021.

THE homeschooling consists of “the practice of children and young people being educated at home, by their families, and not in formal institutions”, according to a note released by Todos Pela Educação. Here’s the intact (179 KB).