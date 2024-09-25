Mexico City.- The Senate Plenary is discussing the ruling that specifies the transfer of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense.

Yesterday, despite the opposition’s rejection, Morena and its allies approved the reform in Commissions.

The Morena party and its allies denied that the reform would lead to the militarization of the Republic, and claimed that with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Presidency, crime rates had decreased. Senator Adán Augusto López Hernández, head of the Morena party, said that he knew that the head of the PRI group, Manuel Añorve, and his colleagues were going to vote in favor of the reform.

During the discussion in Committees, Senator Marko Cortés, leader of the PAN, assured that the PAN would be willing to help President Claudia Sheinbaum correct the public security strategy.

“We want to help the new President to correct the strategy, but militarization is not the solution,” he said. PAN member Ricardo Anaya deplored the “mental acrobatics” with which Morena tried to maintain that the incidence of crime had decreased. Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio, from Movimiento Ciudadano, said he was concerned because the reform meant “the final nail” in the coffin of civil security in Mexico. “To militarize the country even more to prevent the security crisis from continuing to increase is to try to cover up the sun with one finger,” he warned.