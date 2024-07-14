The project was approved on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) in the Constitution and Justice Committee; it goes to the plenary

A CCJ (The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee) approved last Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) the project that reserves 30% of the seats of full members on the boards of directors of state-owned companies for women. The proposal, which came from the Chamber, was reported by the senator Professor Dorinha Seabra (União Brasil-TO) and goes on to be analyzed by the plenary of the Upper House.

The PL 1,246 of 2021 includes public companies, mixed-capital companies and their subsidiaries and controlled companies. Other companies in which the Union, States, municipalities or the Federal District hold the majority of the share capital with voting rights are also included. The Executive Branch is authorized to create incentives so that private companies also adopt the reserve of positions for women.

The project foresees the gradual adoption of the quota over 3 years. Women must occupy at least 10% of the vacancies in the 1st year, 20% in the 2nd and, finally, 30% in the 3rd.

The text establishes that 30% of the reserved positions will be allocated to self-declared black or disabled workers. The quota policy must be reviewed after 20 years. Any board that violates the rules will be prevented from deliberating on any matter.

The initiative requires that information on the presence of women at hierarchical levels in both state-owned and publicly-held companies be published annually. The proportion of women in management positions, remuneration according to position and gender, and the evolution of these indicators throughout the board’s terms of office must be published.

According to the Census 2022of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), women make up 51.5% of the Brazilian population. Information from 2019 shows that 55% of them are present in the country’s economically active population and have a high level of education, surpassing the number of men with higher education by almost 30%. Despite this, they occupy fewer management positions (37%).

One of the authors of the proposal, deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), said that the evidence of the benefits of gender diversity in companies is clear, and that it is the right and fair measure. She stated that several countries are committed to advancing the issue and making their corporate markets more equal and representative.

According to Senator Dorinha, increasing the presence of women in leadership positions will help to highlight women’s competence and management skills, in addition to benefiting companies.

“According to the International Labour Organizationthere are several benefits resulting from the presence of women on boards of directors, such as improved financial performance of companies, greater qualification of the decision-making process by expanding perspectives and points of view, improved corporate governance, the formation of talent banks, and improved reputation of companies among consumers.”, said the rapporteur in the opinion, which was read by the senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE).

With information from Senate Agency.