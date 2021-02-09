The second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump began this Tuesday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. local time in Washington. The tycoon is accused of “inciting insurrection” for having encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol on January 6 while the legality of the presidential results that favored Democrat Joe Biden was debated, a day that ended with the seizure of the compound and five dead people. The images of the assault were protagonists at the start of the discussion. Voting is expected to be tight.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who presides over the impeachment process against Trump, opened the session at 1:00 p.m. local time in Washington in which the former president is tried for “incitement to insurrection” on January 6, date when a mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.

Senator Leahy chairs this process as chair pro tempore Senate, since it corresponds to the senator of the majority party who has served the longest in the chamber. The order to preside over the ‘impeachment’ came after the refusal of the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who alleged that the law only obliges him to do so in the event of judging an acting president, something that already happened when he presided over the first trial against the tycoon.

The session began with the voting of the rules that will govern the trial, which were approved by a majority of 89 votes in favor and 11 against. Then the senators began the debate in which the legality of opening this type of process against a former president will be resolved. Then there will be a second vote that only needs a simple Democratic majority to get ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer marches with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. © Brendan Smialowski, AFP

“It is our constitutional duty to carry out a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former President Trump, the largest charges ever brought against a president in US history. This resolution provides for a fair trial,” said the leader of the the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, before the first vote.

“If this is not an ‘impeachment’ offense, then there is no such thing”

The beginning of the debate on the legality of the process left the Republican senators speechless. Jamie Raskin, the Democratic senator leading the indictment, showed the House a video that reconstructed with real images the Trump rally and the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

The intention of the blue bench was to show that Trump’s rhetoric encouraged the events that ended with 5 deaths. “After this we are going to walk there and I will be with you (…) We are going to go to the Capitol!” the former president could be heard shouting to the masses at his lectern.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Democrat) and House impeachment officials walk into the Senate to begin the first day of former US President Donald Trump’s trial on Capitol Hill on February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. AFP – BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

“If this is not an ‘impeachment’ offense, then there is no such thing,” Raskin said after the video was shown. “This cannot be our future. This cannot be the future of the United States. We cannot have presidents who incite and mobilize collective violence against our government and our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people,” he added visibly moved.

Previously, Raskin had remembered the words of his 24-year-old daughter – who had come to the Capitol with him that day – after hiding under the table in her father’s office: “Dad, I don’t want to go back to the Capitol.” Something that, Raskin said, “was what caused me the most pain.”

Trump’s defense will focus on the illegality of prosecuting a former president

The Senate was silent for a few minutes after viewing the video. The Republican minority leader, Mitch McConnell, kept quiet with his hands over his mouth as the images ran. Some Republican senators like Rand Paul or Rick Scott, however, refused to see him, lowering their gaze on their papers.

The defense of Trump’s lawyers and the main argument of the Republican senators is that Donald Trump is no longer president in office, so the ‘impeachment’ does not apply to his figure. “The Senate lacks jurisdiction over the 45 president because he does not hold any public office from which he can be removed, which makes the impeachment article irrelevant,” Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen.

Extremist attacks by white supremacism have multiplied in recent months, culminating in the assault on the Capitol on January 6. © Spencer Platt / AFP

But the images shown by the Democratic caucus expose events that occurred during his term. And that’s where they focus their efforts. Chuck Schumer also called the indictment against Trump “the most serious charges ever brought against a president of the United States in the history of the United States.”

“Presidents cannot inflame the insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away as if nothing had happened. And yet, that is the rule that President Trump asks them to adopt,” Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse added before senators. . “I ask you – we ask you – to reject your request, to vindicate the Constitution, to let us judge this case.”

In his first turn to speak, David Schoen argued in defense of the former president that “this is not about Trump, it is about the Constitution (…) this is about abusing the power of ‘impeachment’ for political gain,” another of the arguments of the defense, who allege that a process that is designed to be used in an exceptional way is being abused.

With AP, EFE and Reuters