This victory for the Democrats in the Senate would give President Joe Biden a big victory, especially since the indications prior to the midterm elections were preparing for a Republican tide or a Republican “tsunami”, which was aborted by the Democrats’ victory in at least the last two states.

If the Republicans win Georgia, the Senate will be divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Harris likely to vote for Democrats, although early indications are that the Democratic candidate will win by not far.

But if Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins the December 6 run-off election in Georgia against his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, that would increase the Democrats’ majority to 51 to 49 Republicans.

What does a Democrat win mean?

Democrats will have the added advantage of passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to pass by a simple majority of votes instead of the 60 needed for most laws.

Continued Democratic control of the Senate will preserve President Joe Biden’s ability to confirm his judicial nominees and administrative appointments.

The end of the warning of a republican tsunami in the midterm elections, specifically in the Senate.

The fall of most of the candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.

It is noteworthy that the newly elected Senate will be sworn in on January 3rd.

However, Republicans remained poised to win control of the US House of Representatives as officials continued to count the votes in the US midterm elections that took place on Tuesday, but it is still not known which party will win a majority in the US House of Representatives for the next two years.

The Republicans’ supremacy continued but results from many races still flowed in, including several in liberal-leaning California.

In the meantime: