Senators approved the time frame project, which now goes to sanction; Court had rejected thesis

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), spoke out on Wednesday night (September 27, 2023) regarding the relationship between the House and the STF (Supreme Federal Court). After the time frame was approved in the plenary, the congressman denied that there was any “revanchist feeling” by the Senate against the Court.

“I have always defended the autonomy of the Powers and I have always defended the importance of autonomy in the Brazilian Judiciary and the value of our Supreme Court”declared the senator.

Pacheco denied that there is any type of “coping” to the Supreme Court by the National Congress and added that the Powers need to respect each other and establish their own limits between themselves. The senator also paid tribute to the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, who is retiring on October 2nd.

The statement by the president of the House came minutes after the approval of the bill 2,903/2023which establishes the thesis of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

The text deals with the demarcation of indigenous lands traditionally occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Constitution. This time frame establishes that only areas occupied or in dispute up to that date would be eligible for demarcation (understand more about the time frame here).

However, approval in the Senate goes against the decision of the Supreme Courtwho rejected the thesis by 9 votes to 2.

While the House analyzed the project, the Court resumed the case and defined the thesis that would be established on the topic. In other words, the understanding should be applied in other cases that are being processed in court regarding land demarcation.

TENSION BETWEEN SENATE AND SUPREME

With the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the time frame thesis last Thursday (September 21), tension with the Legislature increased.

The relationship between the 2 Powers was already shaken due to Supreme Court judgments. The discussion about the nursing floor, the time frame, the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs and the decriminalization of abortion angered congressmen, who consider that the Court does not have the constitutional capacity to analyze the issues.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the thesis, opposition congressmen filed a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to resume the time frame. As shown by the Power360the STF’s decision, in addition to irritating ruralists in Congress, once and for all aroused the Legislature’s desire to respond to the Judiciary

In addition to the reaction regarding the time frame, congressmen also presented measures in response to other Supreme Court judgments.

Regarding the Court’s analysis of decriminalizing the personal possession of marijuana, Rodrigo Pacheco himself presented a PEC to criminalize the possession of all drugs – including marijuana. In an article published in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe president of the Senate declared that the Court had no “expertise” and either “constitutional capacity” to analyze the topic.

In relation to the judgment on the decriminalization of abortion, the opposition filed a request for a plebiscite on abortion. The text was prepared after Rosa Weber put on the agenda the judgment of the action that deals with the topic.