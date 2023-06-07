House also changed the collegiate Senate of the Future to the Commission for the Defense of Democracy

The Senate created this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) two more permanent committees in the House. The increase is a nod to the opposition bloc to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the House. The parties were left without collegiate command at the beginning of the legislature.

The draft resolution 63, authored by the Steering Committee of the Senate, was approved based on an agreement between senators approved in a symbolic vote in the plenary. The settlement goes to enactment. The rapporteur was Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO). Here’s the full of the approved opinion (190 KB).

Senators created the Communication Commission and the Sport Commission. The 3rd proposed collegiate was not created, but installed from another that already existed. The Senate of the Future Commission, which is permanent, became the Defense of Democracy Commission.

With the new commissions, those of Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Informatics and of Education, Culture and Sport will be changed. The changes must include, in addition to the names, their attributions and number of members.

Initially, the issue of artificial intelligence could be dealt with in the new Communication Commission. However, in agreement with Sen. Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), which President of Science and Technology, the topic was left to its collegiate. In addition, a special (temporary) commission should be set up to analyze a bill on the subject.

The senator’s amendment Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) to create a collegiate for the Integral Protection of Children and Adolescents was rejected by the rapporteur.

“I understand the parties’ agreement, I accept your report and I already announce here that we are going to withdraw our outstanding request, request nº 528. The Republicans will withdraw, but I needed to express myself. Childhood is crying out for help and we are going to keep trying, one day we will manage to have, in this House, a Commission that truly discusses childhood in Brazil”, said the senator.

Gomes celebrated the approval of the project and said that the creation of commissions opens up dialogue “relationship and proportional movement of the benches.”

Due to the agreement made in the Senate during the election of Pacheco, only the parties of the Democracy blocs (MDB, União Brasil, Podemos, PSDB, PDT and Rede) and Resistência Democrática (PSD, PT and PSB) command collegiate bodies. It was the benches that supported the re-election of the PSD senator, on February 1st.

In March, the presidents of 14 commissions were elected. In all of them, representatives of the Vanguarda block (PL, PP, Republicans and Novo) asked for the floor to abstain from the vote and argued that the agreement bypassing the opposition would be unconstitutional.

Here is the complete list of current standing committee commands:

President: Flavio Arns (PSB-PR)

Economic Affairs Committee

President: Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO)

Environment Commission

President: Leila Barros (PDT-DF)

Commission on Human Rights and Participatory Legislation

President: Paulo Paim (PT-RS)

Infrastructure Commission

President: Moorish Confucius (MDB-RO)

Committee on Agriculture and Agrarian Reform

President: Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil-MS)

Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense

President: Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)

Commission for Regional Development and Tourism

President: Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI)

Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Informatics

President: Carlos Viana (We can-MG)

Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission

President: Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP)

Social Affairs Commission

President: Humberto Costa (PT-PE)

Commission for Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Protection

President: Omar Aziz (PSD-AM)