The council for the elections and immunities of Palazzo Madama voted on the text presented by the Committee which had expressed an opinion of compatibility between parliamentary activity and the position in the Cyberealm Srl company of Maurizio Gasparri, current group leader of FI at Palazzo Madama. The center-right and Italia Viva are in favor of the decision. The case was raised by the investigation of the program Report, which aired in recent weeks.