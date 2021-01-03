The campaign for the second round of the crucial elections in Georgia, which will determine the two Senate seats that could certify the loss of power by the Republican Party, has not lacked intensity in its last weekend. Eight weeks after Biden’s epic victory by less than 12,000 votes, no one is calm about what may happen on Tuesday.

Democrats need to win both seats only to tie (50-50) with Republicans. A runoff vote for future Vice President Kamala Harris would wrest control of the Senate from Republicans, securing a viable presidency for Joe Biden.

The key to Democratic victory in this intricate election rests once again with Stacey Abrams, the architect of Biden’s victory in Georgia and at the head of the only organization capable of combating the suppression of the vote always advocated by the Republicans. The pressure to repeat the pattern of November is not little. The prestigious lawyer and her Fair Fight organization are the heart and engine of this contest, providing a strategic base, an agile legal muscle and unique links with the different communities.

With a ubiquitous presence on multiple fronts, Abrams tries to take advantage of the renewed popularity that lately falls to his political figure to maintain the ‘momentum’ of the presidential elections by maximizing his visibility in the media and campaign.

They have been weeks full of intense mobilization of the vote, of rapid legal response to Trump’s aggressive attempts to overturn the Democratic presidential victory in a state that has certified Biden’s victory three times already. Of incessant vigilance to judicially block the usual vote suppression attempts of the Georgian government itself, in addition to the countless fundraising acts.

Last week a federal judge reversed an attempt by Republicans to remove more than 4,000 voters from the electoral rolls and in recent days sudden closures of voting centers in districts with high minority populations have been challenged in court.

Vote suppression

These practices are so institutionalized in southern states like Georgia that Abrams pointed out that Republicans “are so dependent on them that they can’t win without suppressing the vote.” Abrams, who lost her 2018 gubernatorial election by a slimmer margin in an election plagued by purges of voters – mostly black – and polling station closures and incidents, is probably the person who knows the most about vote suppression and the one who more has litigated it. Abrams contested the results and never conceded defeat to then Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Brian Kemp, in charge of overseeing his own election to General Faint.

Abrams found himself in need of reinventing himself. The attorney and former state legislator has a gargantuan resume of excellence that includes a Yale law degree, university professor, co-founder of a financial services firm, and ten years in the Georgia House of Representatives, six of them as minority leader. democrat. But what no one knows is that she is the author of eight romance novels written under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery for fear that they would “not sell out” if the public found out that their author was a “nerd.”

Extensive work that in 2018 provided the Georgia Democratic Party with a grassroots structure like never before, including a director of voter protection, a hotline to report problems, volunteers to monitor provisional votes and attorneys ready to litigate in cut the ballot box close.