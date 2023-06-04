Collegiate of Agriculture will analyze on Wednesday (7.jun) text that vetoes contingency of resources for agricultural defense

The Committee on Agriculture and Agrarian Reform of the Federal Senate must vote on the bill that prohibits the contingency of resources for agricultural defense already foreseen in the Budget. Authored by Senator Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), the PLP (Supplementary Bill) 91 of 2023 has as rapporteur the senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF). The meeting must be held on Wednesday (7.jun.2023), at 2 pm.

The proposal amends the Fiscal Responsibility Law (Complementary Law 101 of 2000) so that expenses related to agricultural defense actions are not subject to commitment limitation, that is, contingency, or financial movement, which concerns the reallocation of resources.

The project has a favorable vote by the rapporteur and, after the committee, it will be analyzed by the Economic Affairs Committee.

In the justification of the matter, Tereza Cristina claims that it is unreasonable to allow any doubts about the Brazilian sanitary defense, “recognized worldwide for its excellence and quality”.

In his report favorable to approval, Izalci assesses that preventing the limitation of the budget for animal and plant health should be seen as a strategic mechanism for preserving the value chains of agricultural products, for income generation and the development of the country.

Solar energy

Also on the committee’s agenda is the bill that eases the electricity bill for family farming properties that use energy from solar microgenerators, the Bill 2,458 of 2022. The text provides that units whose holder is registered in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government) will also benefit.

the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) is the author of the project, which will be analyzed by the Infrastructure Commission after the Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission. The rapporteur, senator Flavio Arns (PSB-PR), presented a favorable vote. The objective of the proposal is to stimulate photovoltaic microgeneration.

Limestone

Another bill that must be voted on is the 3,591 of 2019, which establishes the reduction of the rate of Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploitation levied on limestone for agricultural use. The author is the senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS); the rapporteur is the senator Chico Rodrigues (PSB-RR). After the CRA, the matter goes to vote in the Environment Commission.

A meeting will be held in room 9 of the Alexandre Costa Wing. The chairman of the Agriculture Committee is Senator Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil-MS).

With information from the Senate agency