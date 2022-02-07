by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Senate Human Rights Commission on Monday approved the summons of the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, to give explanations about technical notes of the portfolios that reached defend drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19 and against vaccination against the disease.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) told the commission that Queiroga will have to explain denialist actions at the head of the portfolio, such as the delay in the start of childhood vaccination and ongoing campaigns that have “demotivated” and “demobilized” immunization in the country.

“Queiroga will have to explain the 1 MONTH delay in vaccinating children and the tragic consequences that this has brought to Brazil!”, said the parliamentarian on Twitter.

The summons of Queiroga and Damares –who are required to attend– was symbolically approved by the commission. However, no deadline has been set for his testimony to the collegiate.

In a note, the press office of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights stated that the minister “has not yet been officially communicated about the summons, but she receives the news with serenity and is calm to answer the questions of parliamentarians”.

The Minister of Health told journalists that he will go to the Senate, as on other occasions, to show the results of his administration.

The commission also approved an invitation –in which the presence is not mandatory– for the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the ministry, Hélio Angotti, to speak, among other things, about a technical note in which he defended treatment without evidence against Covid and minimized the effectiveness of vaccines.

The collegiate also decided to call the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, to talk about threats that the body has suffered in recent months after defending – and supporting – childhood vaccination against Covid.

Earlier Queiroga said that the ministry will guarantee until February 15 the distribution of doses of vaccines against Covid-19 capable of immunizing the entire Brazilian child population.

“We are working hard to bring forward childhood doses so that parents can also exercise the right to vaccinate their children, by February 15th we will have distributed doses to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 11 years,” he said, in interview at the door of the ministry.

According to Queiroga, the ministry continues to work to support states and municipalities so that the consequences of the third wave of the pandemic in the country are the smallest possible for society.

