CAE votes on the request at the 3rd; at the head of the collegiate, Vanderlan Cardoso has already arranged a trip with the president of the Central Bank

The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the Senate will vote and should approve on Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) an invitation to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to explain the current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic. The economist has already made himself available to go to the collegiate.

The invitation request was submitted by the president of the CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), on February 17. He had not yet been elected to head the commission, but there was already a political agreement for him to inherit the post. Here’s the full (326 KB).

At the time, Vanderlan and Campos Neto spoke at a dinner and agreed that the president of the Central Bank would explain the monetary policy in the committee after the senator took over.

The meeting was proposed by Vanderlan amid criticism from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some PT leaders to the BC’s autonomy.

In the conversation with the president of CAE, Campos Neto made himself available. He wants to resolve doubts and give explanations to senators to take strength from complaints about the effect of the Selic rate level, which the monetary authority has maintained at 13.75% since August 4, 2022.

Allies of the Lula government say that high interest rates will slow down economic growth. They also see with distrust the proximity to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) demonstrated by Campos Neto during the last government.

Vanderlan takes for granted the approval of the invitation at the CAE meeting on Tuesday. The date of Campos Neto’s visit to the committee has yet to be defined.

It will necessarily be after March 22, the date of the announcement of the next decision by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) on the Selic rate, which is always preceded by a period of silence by the members of the Central Bank’s board of directors.