Inspection and Control Commission also approved requests to hear STF ministers on the fake news inquiry

The Senate Transparency, Governance, Inspection, Control and Consumer Protection Commission approved this Tuesday (Aug. criminal PCC (First Command of the Capital).

Valério was sentenced to 37 years in prison in the Mensalão process for the crimes of embezzlement, active corruption and money laundering. In May 2022, the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, granted an open regime and kept the former publicist under house arrest.

In 2019, the minister authorized Valério to serve a semi-open prison term. Here’s the intact of the decision (200 KB).

The approved application was authored by Senator Eduardo Girão (Podes-CE), who justified the request for a public hearing with the presence of Valério because he allegedly told the Federal Police that there is a connection between the PT and the PCC.

This testimony describes an extremely serious fact, as it reveals involvement with acts of corruption, fraud, money laundering, involvement with gambling, as well as a spurious relationship with one of the most violent criminal organizations in Brazil. Here’s the intact of the application (447 KB).

Minister of the STF and fake news

Both the public hearing with the former publicist and other requests that invite STF ministers and the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, were approved without counting votes and without discussion. All by Girão.

In one of the requests, the senator proposes a public hearing to hear minister Ricardo Lewandowski and 8 ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) about a trip to Portugal. According to Girão, the trip to an event in the country was paid for by companies with “Billion Dollar Litigation” in cases involving the magistrates of the delegation. Here’s the intact (566 KB).

“[O pedido] Regarding the trips of Mr. Ricardo Lewandowski and eight Justices of the Superior Court of Justice who participated in a trip to an event in Portugal, funded by companies with legitimate billionaire interests in the area of ​​bankruptcy, pending judgment in Brazilian courts by these magistrates invited to the event. So they need to clarify the fact.”

In another request, the senator invites Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the former Attorney General of the Republic Raquel Dodge, the former Attorney Deltan Dallagnol, among others, to explain the fake investigation. news and undemocratic acts. Here’s the intact (574 KB).

“The opening of inquiry No. 4781, opened ex officio by decision of Minister Dias Toffoli, was a clear violation of the most basic dictates that govern due legal process within the scope of its regular accusatory system. In practice, the highest Court of Justice has become the ‘victim, investigator and judge’ in the case, as it will decide on fake news, attacks and offenses against itself.”

Finally, the senators also approved a last request that included the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, on the list of guests for the public hearing to be held on the inquiries criticized by Girão.

Although approved, there is no guarantee that public hearings will actually be held. It is up to the chairman of the commission, Reguffe (non-party), to determine the date and time for the event. As the applications approved were by invitation, the aforementioned authorities are under no obligation to attend.