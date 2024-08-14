The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) postponed, in a session this Wednesday, the 14th, the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants financial and budgetary autonomy to the Central Bank.

The postponement occurred after the rapporteur of the matter, Senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), presented a new version of the opinion with adjustments to the text, including a provision that the BC has the legal nature of a “corporation that is part of the public financial sector that carries out state activities” — compared to the previous version that provided for transforming the autarchy into a public company of a special nature.

The decision to postpone the analysis was taken after a request from the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), who received support from other members of the committee.



