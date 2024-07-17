The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) postponed, in a session this Wednesday, the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants financial and budgetary autonomy to the Central Bank, foreseeing the resumption of the debate on the subject in August, after the parliamentary recess.

The postponement occurred after a request from the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), for whom there has been progress in negotiations on the topic in recent days, but the text is still “not complete”.



#Senate #Committee #postpones #analysis #PEC #BCs #financial #autonomy #August