The project has already been approved by the Chamber and is one of the Ministry of Finance’s alternatives to increase revenue

The Sports Commission approved this Wednesday (November 8, 2023) the bill (3,626/2023) that regulates fixed-odd sports betting, known as bets. The proposal, sent by the government to Congress as another way to increase revenue, established taxation at 18% on the gross revenue of companies in the sector.

On October 18, the collegiate collectively requested a review – when senators asked for more time for analysis. This Wednesday, the commission approved the report (complete – PDF – 301 kB) from the senator Romário (PL-RJ), which contains changes in relation to the proposal approved by the Chamber of Deputies in September.

In the Senate, the text is being processed simultaneously, but with different rapporteurs, in the Sports Committee and the Economic Affairs Committee, which has not yet decided on the vote. After approval by both committees, the text must go to the Senate plenary with a new designated rapporteur, who will combine the adjustments made by the two committees.

In relation to the tax burden, Romário's report maintained the 18% rate on revenue obtained from games minus the prizes paid to bettors. The rapporteur changed, however, the allocation of resources collected from taxation, including the Ministry of Health and civil society entities.

The original project sent by the government did not include the Ministries of Sports and Tourism, currently occupied by Centrão, in the allocation.

Grant and prizes

According to the text, bettors will pay 30% Income Tax on prizes greater than R$2,112, as proposed by the government. A The government’s estimate is to raise R$700 million in 2024 with the bets. The amount appears in the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill).

The opinion sets the charge of up to R$30 million as a grant for sites that want to operate in Brazil for a period of 5 years. It must be paid within 30 days after the completion of the order is communicated. The Ministry of Finance will define whether the company will be able to operate virtually, via electronic channel, and/or physically, with the purchase of printed tickets.

The Ministry of Finance must grant authorization for companies to act as betting operating agents. Companies will need to have headquarters and administration in the national territory.

According to the text, betting companies and their subsidiaries they won’t be able to acquire, license or finance the acquisition of rights to sporting events held in the country for broadcast or distribution by any means.

Who cannot bet: