Text proposes that widows of owners of properties acquired during the union through Minha Casa, Minha Vida inherit the property automatically

The Senate's CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) approved the senator's proposal on Tuesday (19 March 2024) Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) which determines that the ownership of a property acquired through the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program is transferred to the widow in the event of the death of her husband or partner.

With the rapporteur's favorable opinion, the senator Professor Dorinha Seabra (União Brasil-TO), the text goes to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission).

The PL 1,776 of 2023 changes the law that created Minha Casa, Minha Vida (law 11,977 of 2009) to determine the registration of the property in the widow's name if it was purchased during the term of the union. The measure will be valid regardless of the asset regime, except in cases where resources from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) have been used.

In defense of the text, Damares stated that many heads of families are forced to share ownership of the property with the heirs of their deceased husband or partner and, often, they need to sell the property to give half the value to their heirs.

For Dorinha, the project strengthens equality between men and women: “Improving the economic and social situation of women, whether through education or through income and assets, contributes to the social well-being of the entire population, reduces inequalities and promotes social justice, especially considering that today, in Brazil, more than 38 million households are headed by women”.

Damares celebrated the approval of the project: “That's exactly what we want: to protect women”.

With information from Senate Agency.